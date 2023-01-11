iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

