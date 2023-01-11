iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $393.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

