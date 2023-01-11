iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $193,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,036,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 182,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,507,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
- Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.