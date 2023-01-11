iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.26. 16,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

