iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.80. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

