iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

