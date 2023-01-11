J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,412,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after buying an additional 1,033,957 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,691. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

