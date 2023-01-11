J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.71. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $218.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

