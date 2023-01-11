J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,324 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.