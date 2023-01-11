J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. 168,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

