J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.03. 30,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

