J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 12,461 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 42,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.