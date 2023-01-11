J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,626 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 81,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 331,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 259,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,945. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

