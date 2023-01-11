Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 20,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,329. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

