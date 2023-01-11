Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $737,500.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,776 shares in the company, valued at $24,173,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Up 3.9 %

JBL stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 2,534,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

