Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.99

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 57855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

