Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

NYSE J traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,561. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

