James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

