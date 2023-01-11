James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

