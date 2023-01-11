James Investment Research Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Option Care Health by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

