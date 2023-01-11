James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 359,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

