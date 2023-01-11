James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

