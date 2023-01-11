James Investment Research Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 85.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

