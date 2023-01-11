James Investment Research Inc. Sells 917 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $130.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

