James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 130.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 222.2% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.