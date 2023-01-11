Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,175 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.63. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $204.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

