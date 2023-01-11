Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Shopify in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.