Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Hold

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $241.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.05 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.
Shares of CB opened at $224.77 on Monday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20.
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
