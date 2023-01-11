Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Hold

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $241.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB opened at $224.77 on Monday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

