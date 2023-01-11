Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 866,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

