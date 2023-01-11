Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Insider Activity

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

