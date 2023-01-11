Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.76 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $61,199.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00747102 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,354.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

