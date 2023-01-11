Jet Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.73 million and $59,623.36 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00750148 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,244.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

