John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Down 5.9%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.85. 24,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 12,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.