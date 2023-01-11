Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 46,000 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $67.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $697.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

