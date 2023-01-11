Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.11). 2,871,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,742,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Joules Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.27. The firm has a market cap of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of 461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

