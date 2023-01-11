Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.70 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $40.70 million and $20,837.60 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19799172 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,496.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

