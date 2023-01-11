JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,260.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.50.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
DSDVY traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. 10,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,951. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DSV A/S has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $110.32.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
