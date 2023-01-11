JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 744 ($9.06) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.09). Approximately 72,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 216,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.72) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

JTC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 769.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 729.64. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14,920.00.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

