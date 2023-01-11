Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.