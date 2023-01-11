JUNO Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $75.89 million and approximately $312,169.26 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00442621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.01298370 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.10 or 0.31262488 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,460,385 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

