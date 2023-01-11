Kadena Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.60 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $203.68 million and $3.60 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005421 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003421 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00442686 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.01293582 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.73 or 0.31267811 BTC.
Kadena Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,886,529 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.
Kadena Coin Trading
