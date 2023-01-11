Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 67,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

