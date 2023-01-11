Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $273.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.03 and its 200-day moving average is $255.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

