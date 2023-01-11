Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 76.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,362,000 after purchasing an additional 420,747 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $197.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.61.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.