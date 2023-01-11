Kava 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.37 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $272.29 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00004182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00071640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 375,190,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,185,216 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

