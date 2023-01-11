Kava (KAVA) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $278.64 million and $23.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00072824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00024872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 374,529,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,524,042 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

