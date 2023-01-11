KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $46.27

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $44.96. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 1,816 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

