KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $46.27

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $44.96. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 1,816 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
KB Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.
Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
