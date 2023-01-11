KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.
KE Stock Performance
Shares of KE stock remained flat at $18.17 on Wednesday. 594,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,847,891. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
