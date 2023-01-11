KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock remained flat at $18.17 on Wednesday. 594,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,847,891. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

