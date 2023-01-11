Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
