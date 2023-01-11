Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.