KeyCorp Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $115.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $105.31 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.